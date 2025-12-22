Remilitarization programs launched in Europe under pretext of alleged threat from Russia

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. European countries have launched large-scale remilitarization programs under the pretext of an alleged threat emanating from Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"It is under the pretext that Moscow is allegedly harboring aggressive plans and intends to invade NATO states in the coming years that large-scale remilitarization programs have been launched in European capitals. As wild as it may sound, the pre-war psychosis is maliciously fueled by calls, I quote almost verbatim, ‘to prepare for a large-scale war, similar to the one in which our grandfathers fought’," he said at a Valdai International Discussion Club debate themed (Non-)Strategic Stability 2025: A Year in International Security.

"The attack [in that war] was systematically prepared and was ultimately carried out precisely against our country, and not the other way around," Ryabkov noted.