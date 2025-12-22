No new Russia-US meeting on irritants planned yet — embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. There are currently no plans for a new meeting between Russia and the US to address issues in their bilateral relations, the US embassy in Moscow told Izvestia.

"Currently, no upcoming negotiations in this format are planned," the embassy said.

At the same time, US diplomats noted that Washington considers "the channel of bilateral operations as a constructive and permanent platform for negotiations to stabilize the work of the missions" of the two countries.

Talks were held in Istanbul on February 27 and April 10 to normalize the working conditions of the Russian and US embassies and discuss ways to overcome irritants in relations between the two countries. Alexander Darchiev, the current ambassador to Washington, led the Russian delegation at the first and second rounds of consultations, while the US delegation was led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter. The first meeting, closed to the press, lasted more than six hours, while the second round of talks lasted five and a half hours.