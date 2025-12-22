Louvre robbers steal over 8,000 diamonds and 200 pearls — TV

PARIS, December 22. /TASS/. The criminals who burgled the Louvre stole more than 8,000 diamonds and 200 pearls, the BFMTV channel reported, quoting the investigation data.

"After stealing eight pieces of jewelry, thieves from the Louvre stole an incredible number of precious stones: more than 8,000 diamonds, 212 pearls, 35 emeralds, and 34 sapphires," BFMTV said.

According to the TV channel, the criminals used a hydraulic lift and two scooters, which came to the site of the theft from the northern suburbs of Aubervilliers at different times. Investigators are also examining information about a white van that was parked in the south of Paris during the robbery. It did not pass by the Louvre, but it could have been used to transfer the jewelry. The van has not been found yet.

On October 9, four criminals entered the Louvre using a hydraulic lift. After opening the windows in the Apollo Gallery, they stole nine pieces of jewelry, one of which they dropped during their escape. The value of the stolen jewelry is estimated at 88 million euros, and no trace of them has yet been found.

The media notes that since 2007 at the latest, the museum's management has been warning about the vulnerability of this particular gallery, where the theft occurred, but no sufficient security measures were taken.