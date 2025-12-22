LONDON, December 22. /TASS/. Ukraine understands that it will "eventually" lose the rest of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), US Vice President JD Vance revealed.

"The Ukrainians understandably see that as a major security problem, [even as] they privately acknowledge that eventually, they’ll probably lose Donetsk," the US veep told UnHerd in an interview.

Vance suggested that territorial concessions "could be 12 months from now, it could be longer than that," stating that "territorial concession is a significant hold-up in the negotiations."

On December 22, Russian Special Presidential Envoy Kirill Dmitriev announced he had left Miami following two days of talks on Ukrainian settlement. The US delegation included Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner.