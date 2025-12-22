Lavrov holds over 20 meetings during two days of Russia-Africa Forum in Cairo

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov held more than 20 meetings with his African counterparts during the two days of the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum in Cairo, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The second ministerial meeting in Cairo took place from December 19 to 20. It was the first event of its kind on the African continent.

"During two busy days of work, the Russian delegation, led by Sergey Lavrov, took part in more than 20 meetings and events," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the top Russian diplomat held bilateral talks with his African counterparts from the Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Tanzania, Botswana, Gambia, Namibia, Equatorial Guinea, Togo, Mauritania, Malawi, the Seychelles, Rwanda, Egypt, Algeria, Zimbabwe, Tunisia, South Sudan, and ECOWAS.

The key events of the forum were a meeting between the Russian foreign minister and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, as well as a joint press conference between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty.

Following the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Forum in Cairo, its participants unanimously adopted a joint statement.