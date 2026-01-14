Global unemployment rate to remain low in 2026 — ILO

GENEVA, January 14. /TASS/. The global unemployment rate will remain historically low in 2026 and total 4.9%, the International Labor Organization (ILO) said in its report on employment prospects for this year.

"The global unemployment rate is projected to remain at the historically low level of 4.9 per cent in 2026," the organization said. According to ILO estimates, the pool of unemployed people will total 186 mln.

"Around 284 million workers still live in extreme poverty - on less than $3 a day - and more than 2 billion workers remain in informal employment," the organization noted.

"Worryingly, the number of working poor and informal workers is rising in low-income countries, highlighting a lack of progress where it is needed most," ILO stressed.