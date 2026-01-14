Retail investment on Moscow Exchange nearly doubles to $31.9 bln in 2025

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Retail investors invested a record 2.5 trillion rubles ($31.9 bln) in securities on the Moscow Exchange in 2025, almost twice as much as in 2024, the trading venue’s press service reported.

"In 2025, retail investors invested 2.5 trillion rubles in securities on the Moscow Exchange (almost twice as much as in 2024), including more than 2.1 trillion rubles in bonds (73.5% in corporate bonds and 26.5% in federal and regional bonds), 198.6 bln rubles in exchange-traded funds, and 186.6 bln rubles in equities," the statement said.

According to the Moscow Exchange, the number of retail investors with brokerage accounts increased by 5 mln in 2025 to 40.1 mln, with a total of 76 mln accounts opened (+11.7 mln over the year).

In 2025, 10.2 mln individuals executed trades on the Moscow Exchange’s equity market, with an average of 3.5 mln people trading each month. Retail investors accounted for 70.7% of equity trading volume in 2025, 31.3% of bond trading volume, and 56.5% of activity in the derivatives market.

The exchange also noted that morning and evening trading sessions, as well as weekend trading, accounted for 27% of the combined trading volume in equities and fund units last year. Retail investors were the main participants in the morning session (84.3% share) and the evening session (78.4% share).

The most popular securities in retail investors’ portfolios as of the end of 2025 were Sberbank common and preferred shares (27.8% and 6.7%, respectively), Lukoil shares (13.7%), Gazprom (13.2%), VTB (8.1%), T-Technologies (7.03%), X5 (6.3%), Yandex (6.2%), Polyus (5.6%), and Nornickel (5.5%).