Trump says discussed oil, minerals, trade, national security with Venezuela’s Rodriguez

WASHINGTON, January 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that oil, minerals, trade, and national security were among the topics he had discussed during a phone call with Venezuela’s authorized President Delcy Rodriguez.

"This morning I had a very good call with the Interim President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. "We are making tremendous progress, as we help Venezuela stabilize and recover. Many topics were discussed, including Oil, Minerals, Trade and, of course, National Security."

Earlier in the day, Trump told reporters that he had held a long phone call with Rodriguez.

In early January, the US launched airstrikes targeting civilian and military sites in Venezuela. President Trump confirmed that these strikes aimed to capture and remove Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from power. Subsequently, on January 5, Maduro and Flores appeared in federal court in the Southern District of New York, where they were charged with drug trafficking. Both pleaded not guilty. Meanwhile, Rodriguez, who previously served as Maduro's vice president, is now acting as the de facto head of state in Venezuela amid these developments. Meanwhile, Trump has said that Washington would "run" Venezuela in the interim.