Electricity consumption in Russia falls by 0.8% in 2025 to 1.161 trillion kWh

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Electricity consumption in Russia’s Unified Energy System (UES) totaled 1.161 trillion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2025, down 0.8% from 2024, the System Operator said.

Thermal power plants bore the main load in meeting electricity demand in Russia’s energy system. Their share in the generation structure stood at 57.5%. Hydropower plants accounted for 16.7%, nuclear power plants for 18.7%, and power plants operated by industrial enterprises for 6.2%. Renewable energy facilities - wind and solar power plants - provided 0.6% and 0.3% of total demand, respectively.

In 2025, new historical maximum levels of peak power consumption were recorded in the integrated energy systems of the South and the East, as well as in 16 territorial energy systems. These included the Stavropol and Zabaikalsky regions, the republics of Dagestan, Ingushetia, Tatarstan, Buryatia, and Yakutia. Record levels were also registered in the Chechen Republic, Crimea and Sevastopol, Krasnodar region and Adygea. According to the System Operator, peak electricity consumption was also recorded in Khabarovsk region, the Jewish Autonomous region, Moscow and the Moscow region, as well as the Rostov, Amur, Voronezh, and Kaluga regions.