US oil inventories rise by 3.4 mln barrels over week — Energy Department

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Commercial crude oil inventories in the United States increased by 3.4 mln barrels over the past week and stood at 422.4 mln barrels as of January 9, 2026, the US Department of Energy reported.

The department specified that the current inventory level is 3% below the five-year average for this time of year.

As of 6:30 p.m. Moscow time, the price of Brent crude oil futures for delivery in March 2026 on the London-based ICE exchange was up 1.08% at $66.18 per barrel, while the price of February WTI crude futures rose 1.01% to $61.77 per barrel.