Inflation in Russia reaches 1.26% on January 1-12 — Rosstat

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia amounted to 1.26% over the period from January 1 to January 12, 2026, according to data from the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat). A year earlier, inflation totaled 1.23% for the entire month of January 2025.

No inflation data were published for the period from December 23 to December 31, 2025. From December 16 to December 22, 2025, inflation stood at 0.2%.

Food items

According to statistical data, prices during the reporting period increased for vodka (+4.2%); meat-based (+1.4%), fruit and berry (+1.1%), and vegetable (+1.0%) canned baby food; pork (+0.9%); margarine and biscuits (+0.8%); beef, frozen fish, and chicken eggs (+0.7%); semi-smoked and boiled-smoked sausages and wheat flour (+0.6%); wheat bread and meals in canteens, cafes, and snack bars (excluding workplace canteens) (+0.5%); boiled sausages, ultra-pasteurized milk, kefir, and rye bread (+0.4%); lamb, chicken meat, sausages, frankfurters, hard, semi-hard, and soft cheeses, sunflower oil, and black tea (+0.3%); pasteurized milk and pasta products (+0.2%); and sour cream, cottage cheese, buckwheat groats, and rice (+0.1%).

Prices for fruit and vegetables rose by an average of 7.9%, including cucumbers (+21.3%), tomatoes (+13.6%), potatoes (+5.8%), white cabbage (+4.0%), carrots (+3.8%), table beets and onions (+3.6%), apples (+2.4%), and bananas (+0.9%).

Prices declined for granulated sugar and millet (-0.3%), powdered milk formulas for infant nutrition (-0.2%), and table salt (-0.1%).

Non-food items

Among selected essential non-food goods, prices rose for soap (+0.8%) and laundry soap (+0.7%), dry pet food and toothbrushes (+0.6%), sanitary pads (+0.5%), matches (+0.4%), laundry detergents (+0.3%), and newborn diapers and toilet paper (+0.1%). Prices decreased for toothpaste and children’s diapers (-0.1%).

Among other non-food items, prices increased for new foreign-made passenger cars (+1.5%) and domestically produced cars (+1.3%), electric vacuum cleaners (+1.0%), adult sneakers (+0.5%), men’s socks, women’s tights, and shampoos (+0.4%), men’s undershirts, T-shirts, and filter cigarettes (+0.2%), as well as children’s sneakers and edged boards (+0.1%). Prices declined for smartphones and televisions (-1.0%), children’s jeans (-0.3%), and children’s sports suits and T-shirts (-0.2%).

Prices for diesel fuel rose by 1.3%, while motor gasoline increased by 1.2%.

Services

Fare tariffs changed for metro (+10.7%), tram (+5.4%), city bus and trolleybus tickets (+3.8%).

Housing charges in state-and municipally owned residential buildings increased (+2.3%), as did tariffs for certain types of housing and utility services, including electricity supply (+1.5%), heating (+1.4%), hot water supply (+1.3%), wastewater disposal (+1.2%), and cold water supply (+1.1%).

The average cost of accommodation increased at four- and five-star hotels (+2.9%), two-star hotels (+2.1%), three-star hotels (+1.6%), and one-star hotels or motels (+1.1%), as well as for stays at health resorts (+1.8%) and holiday homes and boarding houses (+1.0%). At the same time, the cost of accommodation in hostels declined (-0.1%).

Prices also rose for vacation trips to Russia’s Black Sea coast (+8.6%) and to the United Arab Emirates (+1.6%), passenger car washing services (+2.0%), dental fillings (+0.8%), and men’s and women’s haircuts (+0.4%).