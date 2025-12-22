Expanding partnership within CIS meets interests of member countries — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, December 22. /TASS/. Expanding partnerships in a wide range of areas within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of the organization's member countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an informal CIS summit.

"I am convinced that expanding partnerships within the CIS in a wide range of areas meets the fundamental interests of the peoples of our countries," he said. "We will continue to work together to address the challenges of socioeconomic development, strengthening stability, and our shared security," the Russian leader pointed out.

In conclusion, Putin congratulated the leaders and citizens of their countries on the upcoming New Year. "I would like to congratulate all of you, dear friends, on the coming New Year, and wish you and the people of your countries good health, happiness, peace, well-being, and prosperity," Putin told the summit participants.