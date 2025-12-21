US, Ukraine discuss sequence of next steps during consultations — Witkoff

WASHINGTON, December 21. /TASS/. The delegations of the United States and Ukraine at the recent consultations paid special attention to the timing and sequence of the next steps to resolve the conflict, Special Representative of the US president Steve Witkoff said.

"Particular attention was given to discussing timelines and the sequencing of next steps," he wrote on X.

According to Witkoff, the parties, in particular, held "a separate constructive meeting," at which they discussed "four key documents were focused on: further development of a 20-point plan, aligning positions on a Multilateral security guarantee framework, aligning positions on a US Security guarantee framework for Ukraine, and further development on an economic & prosperity plan."

According to Witkoff, the United States believes that Kiev is determined to end the conflict. He added that Washington's "shared priority is to stop the killing, ensure guaranteed security, and create conditions for Ukraine’s recovery, stability, and long-term prosperity." According to Witkoff, the United States proceeds from the fact that "peace must be not only a cessation of hostilities, but also a dignified foundation for a stable future."

Delegations

"Over the last three days in Florida, the Ukrainian delegation held a series of productive and constructive meetings with American and European partners," he wrote on X.

Witkoff said that on the American side, son-in-law of the American leader Jared Kushner took part in the negotiations with him. The Ukrainian delegation was represented by Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, and Andrey Gnatov, Chief of the General Staff. National security assistants from European countries also participated in the negotiations "to align on a shared strategic approach between Ukraine, the United States, and Europe."

The first round of negotiations between the US and Ukrainian delegations was held in Berlin on December 14, it lasted about five hours. The parties continued negotiations on December 15, the meeting lasted about two hours. The U.S. delegation included Witkoff and Kushner. Umerov, Gnatov and Vladimir Zelensky participated on the Ukrainian side.