Russian troops liberate Vilcha community in Kharkov Region over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Vilcha in the Kharkov Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup North units gained control of the settlement of Vilcha in the Kharkov Region through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy, port infrastructure over past day

Russian troops struck energy and port infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy, port and warehouse infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the launch of long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and also headquarters and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said.

Kiev loses 1,265 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,265 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 90 troops, a tank and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 215 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and around 235 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 450 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, roughly 250 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 25 troops, a tank and an artillery gun in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 90 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 90 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Andreyevka, Grabovskoye, Pisarevka, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Ryzhevka and Alekseyevka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and two motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Ternovaya, Izbitskoye and Rubezhnoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 90 personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, seven motor vehicles and an artillery gun in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Podoly, Berezovka and Kupyansk-Uzlovoi in the Kharkov Region, Dibrova, Drobyshevo, Ilyichovka and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 215 personnel, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, an Italian-made Iveco armored combat vehicle, 16 motor vehicles and a self-propelled artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 235 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 235 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kramatorsk, Nikolayevka, Kirovo, Zakotnoye, Konstantinovka and Minkovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 235 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, including a Canadian-made Senator armored personnel carrier, a HMMWV armored vehicle and a MaxxPro armored combat vehicle of US manufacture, nine motor vehicles and three artillery guns, among them a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center continues destroying surrounded Ukrainian troops in Dimitrov

Russia’s Battlegroup Center forces continued destroying surrounded Ukrainian troops in Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic and mopping up Grishino and Rodinskoye over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued destroying the surrounded enemy in the town of Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic and mopping up the settlements of Grishino and Rodinskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic of scattered Ukrainian armed formations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 450 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 450 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, an infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] in areas near the settlements of Udachnoye, Volnoye, Novy Donbass, Artyomovka, Toretskoye, Kucherov Yar, Novoaleksandrovka and Belitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 450 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 250 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of an assault brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kosovtsevo, Dorozhnyanka and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region and Andreyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 250 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 25 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 25 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an artillery gun in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novodanilovka, Orekhov and Primorskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 25 Ukrainian military personnel, a tank, five motor vehicles, an artillery gun, an electronic warfare station and four materiel and fuel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 76 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 76 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 76 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," it said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 669 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 104,090 unmanned aerial vehicles, 640 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,653 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,634 multiple rocket launchers, 32,082 field artillery guns and mortars and 49,742 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.