Up to ten Oreshnik systems to be deployed in Belarus — president

MINSK, December 22. /TASS/. Up to ten Russian-made Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile systems will be deployed on the territory of Belarus, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"Well, there will be ten of them at the maximum," he said in a comment for the Yunashev Live Telegram channel.

Addressing a session of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, the president said an Oreshnik system has entered combat duty in the republic and denied media reports that it was deployed in Slutsk. He also said that the missile system was half-produced in Belarus.