US in pursuit of third tanker off coast of Venezuela — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, December 21. /TASS/. The US is still in pursuit of a third oil tanker near Venezuela, according to a US official, as President Donald Trump intensifies an oil blockade on Nicolas Maduro’s government, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

The Bella 1 tanker, a Panamanian-flagged vessel sanctioned by the US, was en route to Venezuela to load, said a person familiar with the matter.

The Associated Press also reports that the U.S. Coast Guard is pursuing the tanker.

On December 10, Trump said the US had detained an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, adding the United States plans to keep the oil for itself. The US Department of Justice said the tanker was transporting oil from Venezuela and Iran in violation of the US sanctions regime. On December 20, the United States confirmed the interception of the Centuries tanker, which was sailing under the flag of Panama with a cargo for an oil trader from China supplying fuel to Chinese refineries. The vessel is not under American sanctions.