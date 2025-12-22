Conflict with Thailand leaves 525,000 Cambodians dispaced — ministry

HANOI, December 22. /TASS/. More than half a million Cambodian residents have left their homes due to the escalating conflict on the border with Thailand, the Khmer Times newspaper reported, citing the Interior Ministry.

By Sunday evening, the number of civilians forced to evacuate to safe areas due to "Thailand's brutal and indiscriminate attacks on Cambodia" had risen to 525,231, including 274,800 women and 167,100 children, the ministry said.

According to the newspaper, the acts of aggression committed since December 7, including artillery and rocket fire, as well as the bombing of civilian areas, have killed 19 people and injured 79. The Thai army's strikes on the Cambodian border area have also damaged or destroyed more than 100 private houses, five schools, three medical centers, a market, warehouses, several ancient temples and pagodas, a customs and excise administration building, 11 administrative buildings, three hotels, several bridges, a gas station, and 28 cars.

Clashes involving small arms began on December 7 on the border between Thailand and Cambodia. According to the Cambodian National Defense Ministry, the Thai armed forces carried out various provocative actions in border areas for several days, aiming to escalate a new round of confrontation. They then began attacking Cambodian army positions.

The Royal Thai Army stated that Cambodian forces initiated artillery attacks on Thai positions in the border area and that the Thai military responded by attacking Cambodian military infrastructure to seize control of key areas and inflict damage on the enemy.