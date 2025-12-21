Continuation of Ukraine conflict beneficial to politicians, arms dealers, bankers — Orban

BUDAPEST, December 22. /TASS/. The continuation of the conflict in Ukraine benefits only a select few, while Europeans need peace, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"Who wants this war to go on? First, politicians who think a nuclear power can be defeated on the battlefield. Second, arms manufacturers profiting from endless conflict. Third, bankers who've placed their bets on Russia's military defeat," the prime minister wrote on his X page.

Orban emphasized that Europeans deserve better, because Europe needs peace.

Since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict, the Hungarian government has consistently advocated for its swift settlement exclusively through peaceful means. Orban has repeatedly noted that military action in Ukraine and Western sanctions against Russia have damaged the Hungarian economy by between 20 and 30 billion euros.