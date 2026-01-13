Finnish politician calls London’s missiles for Ukraine attempt to prolong conflict

STOCKHOLM, January 13. /TASS/. Armando Mema, a member of Finland’s national-conservative Freedom Alliance party, called the British government’s plan to create new long-range missiles for Ukraine proof that London is the main sponsor of the Ukrainian conflict.

"The UK government has drafted a plan to build long range missiles for Ukraine (500km) to be used against Russia. This is a serious involvement of the British government, the UK has been an obstacle to peace many times. It makes me think that the UK is the main sponsor for this war, the ultimate commissioner of this proxy war [against Russia]," he wrote on his official social media X account.

Mema noted that the implementation of this program will bring the world closer to a nuclear conflict. "Is this what the British people want? Do they want a nuclear war?" he added.

On January 11, the British Defense Ministry announced that the United Kingdom will develop new Nightfall ballistic missiles for Ukraine, with a flight range exceeding 500 km. These high-precision missiles with a 200-kg warhead can notably be launched from various platforms. The maximum production cost of one such missile amounts to approximately Ј800,000 ($1,07 mln).