Russian Foreign Ministry gives breakdown of how West created Bucha hoax

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova explained step by step how Western countries made it look like Russia purported the Bucha massacre.

"The Kiev regime stages the Bucha hoax under the watchful eyes of Western PR specialists, BBC & other MSM make reports blaming Russia, Europeans race each other to Kiev for photo opportunities the very same day a politically article on the matter containing fabrications appears on Wikipedia, the engaged UN Secretariat gives the floor to Zelensky spewing lies," she said following a webinar of the Global Fact-checking Network, or GFCN, of which TASS obtained a transcript.

Zakharova said that for a Westerner, an outsider, or a person who has not conducted proper research on this issue, it all looks reliable.

"In fact, every stage of this hoax is a carefully crafted lie of huge proportions and outstanding cynicism. And the main goal of those responsible for the fake was to put an end to the negotiations and withdraw from signing a peace deal," the diplomat said.

According to Zakharova, the time and deadlines are of great importance, and the faster the Russian Foreign Ministry responds, the more likely it is that this denial will become part of the information field and help dispel false rumors.

"Ultimately, our priority is promoting the truth and ensuring thoughtful, fact-based rebuttals. Sometimes if it requires a deep-dive into an issue, we shall take the time to research the fake more, putting quality and thoroughness atop the list of our priorities. the end result will benefit everyone," she added.

"When truth and facts are put in writing it creates a point of reference both in terms of the essence of the matter, exposure of a particular fake in a particular source at a particular point in time, thus creating a frame of reference for the future."

According to the diplomat, this is extremely important due to the nature of the fakes created by the Western or Kiev authorities, which form false narratives and reality, where the tools at their disposal, mainly video materials from the media or so-called experts, feed each other.