Matilda tanker not having critical damage after drone attack

ASTANA, January 13. /TASS/. Matilda tanker attacked by a drone near the Marine Terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) did not have critical hull damage, the press service of the Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry said.

"Matilda tanker flying the flag of Malta, chartered by a subsidiary of KazMunayGas national company, was attacked by a drone. An explosion without fire was recorded on the ship. No victims and injured individuals are among the crewmembers. According to a preliminary assessment of technical services, the tanker maintains seaworthiness; no signs of critical hull damage were identified for the time being," the ministry said.

Delta Harmony tanker under the flag of Liberia was also attacked by the drone while waiting for loading. "A fire outbreak occurred as a result of the incident, which was promptly eliminated," the press service said.