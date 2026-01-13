Kazakhstan confirms decline in oil shipments via CPC terminal after drone attack

ASTANA, January 13. /TASS/. A temporary decline in oil shipments via the Marine Terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) was observed in December due to the drone attack and storms, the Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry said.

"The Energy Ministry confirms that the temporary reduction in oil shipments volumes via the CPC Marine Terminal was observed in December. It was caused by the involuntary suspension of operations of the single point mooring (SPM-3) in consequence of the drone attack and by adverse weather conditions (storms) in the Black Sea water area," the ministry said.

The attack against CPC took place on November 29 of the last year with the use of the Ukrainian sea drone.