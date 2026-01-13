Gazprom sets new record for daily gas supplies to China via Power of Siberia

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Gazprom has set a new record for daily gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline for the second time since the beginning of the year, the holding company announced.

"A new record was set on January 12," the statement says without specifying the volume of daily supplies.

Power of Siberia is the largest gas transportation system in eastern Russia, with an export capacity of 38 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The first pipeline deliveries of Russian gas to China via the eastern route began in December 2019 under a 30-year contract signed between Gazprom and China's CNPC in 2014. Total deliveries over the entire period will exceed 1 trillion cubic meters of gas, with the contract value at $400 billion.

On December 1, 2024, Gazprom brought the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China to its maximum design capacity of 38 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Deliveries via Power of Siberia in 2025 amounted to 38.8 billion cubic meters, which is up 24.8% year-on-year.

Following President Vladimir Putin's visit to China in late August - early September 2025, Russia and China signed documents for the supply of a total of 106 billion cubic meters of gas per year. During the visit, a memorandum was signed on the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline with a capacity of 50 billion cubic meters. A decision was made to increase supplies to 44 billion cubic meters of gas per year for the Power of Siberia pipeline from the projected 38 billion cubic meters. The two countries also agreed to increase supplies by 2 billion cubic meters, from 10 to 12 billion cubic meters per year, for the Far Eastern corridor under construction.