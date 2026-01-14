MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Since the beginning of 2026, around 130 civilians have been injured in Ukrainian drone attacks, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for crimes of the Kiev regime, Rodion Miroshnik, said on the Soloviev Live TV channel.

Miroshnik highlighted that this surge in strikes comes amid efforts to seek a political and diplomatic resolution to the conflict. "In December alone, 367 people were affected," he stated, noting that this increase compared to November correlates with a proposal from US President Donald Trump for a political and diplomatic solution.

He further pointed out that regions near the frontline — such as Kherson and Belgorod — have experienced spikes in attacks by Ukrainian forces using multiple rocket launchers, mortars, and artillery. "Drones are most often used against civilians. Since the start of the year, around 130 individuals have been wounded by drone strikes alone," Miroshnik added. "The drone flies directly toward its target, and the operator can clearly see that it is pursuing a civilian vehicle — not a tank or armored personnel carrier."

The diplomat also condemned the apparent cynicism of such tactics, recounting how drones have chased children on bicycles or individuals trying to escape, hide under trees, or simply walk away, ultimately catching up with them.