US seeks to manufacture pretext for military intervention — Iran’s mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS, January 14. /TASS/. The US seeks to use protests in Iran as a pretext for military intervention, Tehran’s mission to the United Nations said in an X post.

"US fantasies and policy toward Iran are rooted in regime change, with sanctions, threats, engineered unrest, and chaos serving as the modus operandi to manufacture a pretext for military intervention. This playbook has failed before. The Iranian people will defend their country—and, most assuredly, it will fail again," the post reads.

US President Donald Trump’s statement about support for protesters in Iran threatens the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security, Tehran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani said in a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and UN Security Council President Abukar Dahir Osman.

According to the envoy, Iran calls on the United Nations to "urge the US and the Israeli regime to immediately cease destabilizing policies and practices and to comply fully with their obligations under international law."