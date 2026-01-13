Kim Jong Un’s sister says Seoul dreaming with reconciliation statements

PYONGYANG, January 13. /TASS/. Relations between the two Koreas will never change, despite the naive fantasies Seoul harbors, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and deputy director of the Publicity and Information Department of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), said in a statement released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The statement came as a response to a South Korean unification ministry release signaling its hope for reconciliation and detente between the South and North.

"As far as Seoul's various hope-filled wild dreams called ‘repair of DPRK-ROK relations’ are concerned, they all can never come true," she stressed.

She recalled that South Korea has recently "committed a grave provocation by infringing upon the sovereignty" of North Korea and called on Seoul to "admit and apologize for having violated the sovereignty of the DPRK and take a measure for preventing reoccurrence."

A spokesman for the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army stated on January 10 that South Korean drones invaded the DPRK’s airspace and fell on its territory on September 27, 2025, and January 4, 2026. The North Korean military used electronic warfare equipment to take them down. The spokesman also said that the drones were designed for surveillance and fitted with recording equipment.

"They should not forget that if such provocation of encroaching upon the inviolable sovereignty of the DPRK is repeated, they will be forced to pay the price they cannot deal with," Kim Yo Jong warned, adding that North Korea’s response "will not be confined to the proportional response or announcement of our position.".