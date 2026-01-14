Trump sees Greenlanders’ reluctance to become part of US as 'their problem'

WASHINGTON, January 14. /TASS/. Greenlanders’ reluctance to become part of the United States is "their problem," US President Donald Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews, outside Washington.

When asked to comment on Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen’s remark that the island chose Denmark over the US, Trump said: "That's their problem. I disagree with him. I don't know who he is. Don't know anything about him, but that's going to be a big problem for him."

Greenland’s prime minister said earlier that "if we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark."

Trump stated in March 2025 that the United States would annex Greenland, a self-ruling territory of Denmark. The American leader has repeatedly said that Greenland should become a part of the United States.

In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen, in addition to their allied commitments to NATO, signed the Greenland Defense Treaty. Under it, the United States committed to defending the island from aggression.