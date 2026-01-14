Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with almost 70 UAVs in past day

BELGOROD, January 14. /TASS/. Ukraine attacked settlements in the Belgorod Region with around 70 drones and fired over 20 rounds of ammunition in the past day, the regional crisis center said on Telegram.

"In the Shebekinsky district, three munitions were fired at the city of Shebekino, the villages of Arkhangelskoye, Belyanka, Meshkovoye, Murom, and Novaya Tavolzhanka during one attack, and 12 UAVs were deployed, 10 of which were shot down and neutralized. In the city of Shebekino, a man was killed by a drone detonation," it said.

The center added that four private houses were damaged, as well as a power line. Emergency services will start restoration work after coordination with the Defense Ministry.

Ukraine fired ten UAVs in the Belgorod Region, damaging three private houses, an outbuilding, and a passenger car. The Borisov district was attacked with six drones. A civilian was killed and a driver was injured in a UAV attack on a car. According to the center, he was hospitalized, while the car was destroyed by fire. A power line was also damaged.

Ukraine fired two rounds of ammunition and nine UAVs in the Valuisky district, impacting a private house; four drones were launched in the Volokonovsky district, hitting a private house and a car. Settlements in the Grayvoronsky district were attacked with nine UAVs and one munition. An infrastructure facility in the village of Smorodino was damaged, leaving part of it without electricity. Emergency services will begin restoration work after coordination with the Defense Ministry. Three private houses were damaged, a roof caught fire in one of the houses, and firefighters extinguished it; another infrastructure facility, an outbuilding, and a car were also damaged.

The Krasnoyaruzhsky district was attacked with 16 rounds of ammunition and 18 UAVs, and an outbuilding was damaged.