US Navy seeks to enhance submarine stealth — Krylov Center expert

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The US Navy is trying to take the stealth of its strategic submarines to a whole new level, Valery Polovinkin, chief research officer of the Krylov State Research Center, said.

"In his latest statement, [US President Donald] Trump said that the American submarine fleet is currently the most powerful in the world and they intend to further develop it. The Americans are currently reconsidering the issue of submarine stealth, trying to take it to a whole new level. For example, the new strategic submarine Columbia, unlike the Ohio-class sub before it, will carry only 16 ballistic missiles instead of 24. That is, they are deliberately taking a step toward reducing the combat load or payload," the expert said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

In his opinion, the US is instead increasing the weight of propulsion compartments and propulsion machinery and installing additional vibration insulation to enhance acoustic stealth. This suggests that submarine stealth technologies have reached a point where physics is no longer feasible to change. After this point, engineers begin to propose alternative solutions. "Because reducing the ammunition load by eight missiles is a very serious step, as it is practically impossible to reduce noise and vibration with existing methods," Polovinkin said.

According to the head of the Krylov State Research Center, the US has begun installing small drones on Ohio-class submarines that pinpoint the submarine's location. In addition to these geodrones, the Columbia-class submarines will also be equipped with underwater drones—submarine simulators—that will be launched before entering their deployment area. Meanwhile, the Americans and Chinese are currently actively studying the seabed to determine their location without surfacing.