{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia’s international reserves set new record increasing to $763 bln — Central Bank

The previous record high of Russia's international reserves of $752.6 bln was reached on December 19
© Artem Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves increased by $11.3 bln in one week and reached a record high of $763.9 bln as of December 26, 2025, the Central Bank reported.

"International reserves amounted to $763.9 bln as of the end of the day on December 26, 2025, having increased by $11.3 bln, or by 1.5%, in one week mainly due to positive revaluation," the regulator said.

The previous record high of Russia's international reserves of $752.6 bln was reached on December 19.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.

Silver futures continue setting records
The precious metal price surged by 4.78% to $89.155 per Troy ounce
Read more
US may establish controlled military dictatorship in Venezuela — expert
Alexander Stepanov said that the key tasks for a pro-American government in Venezuela will be to suppress any potential resistance from within and create the appearance of investment attractiveness and stability
Read more
Russian troops intensify attack efforts in Orekhovo in special military op zone — expert
During the New Year holidays, the Russian Armed Forces liberated six localities
Read more
Venezuela’s authorized president makes her first cabinet changes
Delcy Rodriguez has appointed the new Minister of Popular Power and Minister of Ecosocialism
Read more
Unusually cold winter brings Western European countries to their knees — Szijjarto
The Hungarian foreign minister said that Hungary continues to operate normally
Read more
Venezuela is ruled by own government, says interim president
On January 3, US President Donald Trump announced a military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores by American forces
Read more
NATO is 'now done' — Tucker Carlson on Greenland
According to him, "the whole illusion has shattered in the past four days"
Read more
EU countries clash over US arms purchases for Ukraine — newspaper
According to Politico, most EU countries believe that Kiev should have more freedom in deciding which weapons it needs under the assistance plan
Read more
NATO carries out over dozen recon flights over Belarus already this year — ministry
According to the ministry, over the past year, aerial reconnaissance over the territory of Belarus has reached a dozen flights on some days
Read more
Zelensky, his patrons won’t escape responsibility for murders of reporters — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that, amid the West's ongoing hybrid aggression against Russia and its people, journalists are among the first to refute the large-scale dissemination of fake news about Russia and effectively block anti-Russian propaganda
Read more
Russian troops repel Ukrainian counteroffensive near Konstantinovka
Igor Kimakovsky added that the Ukrainian military launched counterattacks in the Krasnoarmeysk direction
Read more
Drone attack on Russia’s Taganrog damages 2 industrial sites, 8 houses
Mayor Svetlana Kambulova said that experts are inspecting the buildings to assess the damage extent
Read more
Press review: Ukraine attempts to stall peace talks as Trump takes control of Venezuela
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 12th
Read more
Ukraine’s PM confirms Trump-linked investors win tender for lithium deposit
According to her, Ukrainian and foreign companies with financial resources, technical capabilities and experience in the field of subsoil use were invited to the competitive selection
Read more
Ukrainian drone attack damages facility in Rostov Region, no casualties — governor
Yury Slyusar added that the drone attack alert remains in effect in the region
Read more
US senator believes annexation of Greenland to prompt NATO’s collapse
Chris Murphy said that NATO would have an obligation to defend Greenland, and so query whether this would lead to war with Europe
Read more
Hundreds of farmers enter Paris on tractors to protest against deal with Mercosur
Law enforcement officials blocked some central roads to maintain order
Read more
Previous Czech government secretly transferred weapons worth $822 mln to Ukraine — PM
Andrej Babis emphasized that Prague will no longer allocate funds for arming Kiev but will continue to coordinate the European initiative for military assistance to Ukraine for "interested foreign partners"
Read more
Iran to withdraw from naval maneuvers involving BRICS countries — news portal
Two Iranian Navy vessels that have already arrived in South Africa will not be taking a direct part in the exercise which runs until January 16
Read more
Russia’s OSCE envoy says Europe to accept US 'absorbing' Greenland
Dmitry Polyansky said such a move would be unlikely to lead to NATO’s collapse
Read more
Proposals to resume dialogue with Russia gain support in Brussels, EU capitals — Politico
According to the source, there is a range of issues which cannot be discussed with only the US when they have direct implications on the security of Europeans
Read more
Russian forces exerting heavy pressure on enemy near Stepnogorsk — expert
Igor Kimakovsky added that counter-attacks are ongoing in the Konstantinovka and Krasnoarmeysk directions in the DPR
Read more
US expert doubts Trump will use force against Iran
US political commentator and co-host of the Russia Up Close talk show Eddie Gonzales opined that any military action against Iran carries a significant risk of escalation into a broader regional conflict
Read more
Air power, missiles seen central to potential US military action against Iran — TV
Pentagon officials are also considering scenarios in which "conflict could extend beyond battlefield strikes to include sustained" operations in the digital space and influence campaigns, the TV channel said
Read more
NATO asks Turkey to send fighter jets for patrol mission in Baltic countries earlier
So far, Turkey has made no decision on NATO’s request
Read more
South Korean prosecutors ask for death penalty for ex-President Yoon Suk-yeol
Yoon Suk-yeol is charged with organizing a rebellion against the constitutional order by attempting to impose martial law in December 2024
Read more
Air defenses destroy 56 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions within four-hour period
21 of them were destroyed over the Republic of Crimea
Read more
Nine newborns die in Kemerovo Region maternity hospital over New Year holidays
The authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident
Read more
Oreshnik strike on Ukraine signal for NATO to abandon support for Kiev — Rutte
NATO Secretary General added that the alliance would still provide assistance to Kiev
Read more
Trial for Russian sailor Motin begins in London
The hearing was devoted to organizational issues
Read more
G7 countries responsible for measures against China on rare earths — MFA
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning stressed that Beijing will protect the stability and security of global supply chains
Read more
EU to present 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24 — Euractiv
Finland and Sweden are calling on the European Commission to ban the export of luxury goods to Russia and the servicing of Russian oil tankers
Read more
Ukrainian parliament votes to dismiss Security Service head
A total of 235 lawmakers voted in favor of Vasily Malyuk’s dismissal
Read more
Arctic is becoming potential theater of war through NATO's fault — expert
Dmitry Suslov noted that the EU is "hypocritically exploiting" the alleged need to protect the Arctic from Russia and China in order to "divert" US President Donald Trump's talk of the need to take control of Greenland
Read more
White House confirms Iran contacted Witkoff
According to the news agency, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi previously discussed the unrest in the Islamic republic and the possibility of a meeting over the weekend
Read more
West aware their troops in Ukraine to become Russia’s legitimate target — envoy
Dmitry Polyansky noted that Moscow had repeatedly said it at various levels
Read more
Iranian defense official accuses Israel, US of sending IS fighters to take part in unrest
Abdolrahim Mousavi warned that "the Iranian security forces would not allow a single IS terrorist or foreign puppet to gain a foothold in the country"
Read more
Iranian president met with protest reps — top diplomat
The government has acknowledged the protests, Abbas Araghchi said
Read more
Medvedev considers use of Russian flag by Marinera inappropriate
He emphasized that the seizure of the tanker by the Americans was "a clear violation of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea"
Read more
US disguised military aircraft as civilian planes in strikes on suspected drug boats — WP
The news outlet recalled that Washington carried out almost 30 attacks on alleged drug boats in the waters around Venezuela and other Latin American countries, killing over 100 people
Read more
Top Russian lawmaker says world without rules is 'new rule'
Vyacheslav Volodin emphasized the importance of developing dialogue with the parliaments of other countries
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy puts civilian death toll from Kiev’s attacks in December at 56
At least 367 civilians were injured, Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Russia’s international reserves set new record increasing to $763 bln — Central Bank
The previous record high of Russia's international reserves of $752.6 bln was reached on December 19
Read more
White House shares photo of Trump with Greenland map, invites monitoring of situation
Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland should become part of the United States
Read more
Bill on annexation of Greenland submitted to US House of Representatives
A member of the U.S. House of Representatives Randy Fine called the bill a "landmark legislation focused on securing America’s strategic national security interests in the Arctic"
Read more
IN BRIEF: Casualties in Lipetsk Region, damage in Taganrog after overnight drone attack
Two people were injured as a result of UAV attacks on the town of Yelets in the Lipetsk Region
Read more
IN BRIEF: Russian First Deputy PM speaks about armament, space sector
Denis Manturov said that Russia completed trials of more than a thousand of new materiel specimens on the battle line in 2025
Read more
Iran ready for talks on its nuclear dossier if US ceases threat tactics — top diplomat
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran is ready for any developments and hope that Washington will make a wise choice
Read more
Ukraine attacks Zaporozhye Region nine times in one day, injuring four people
Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said that strikes were launched on populated areas of the region
Read more
Russia delivers massive overnight strike on Ukrainian army’s energy sites over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry gives breakdown of how West created Bucha hoax
Maria Zakharova said that for a Westerner, an outsider, or a person who has not conducted proper research on this issue, it all looks reliable
Read more
Gazprom supplied more gas to China than to Europe in 2025
According to preliminary data, Gazprom supplied to China 38.8 bln cubic meters of gas in 2025
Read more
OSCE needs to fight myth of Moscow’s threat — Russian permanent representative
Dmitry Polyansky noted that the OSCE has largely discredited itself and is currently at a crossroads
Read more
Brent price rises above $64 for first time since December 5 on London ICE
By 10:44 p.m. Moscow time, Brent was trading at $64.07 per barrel
Read more
West completely ignores Kiev’s atrocities — Russia’s UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya emphasized that Russia’s armed forces are not targeting civilians with their strikes
Read more
Roszarubezhneft to continue to fulfill its obligations in Venezuela
Roszarubezhneft intends to continue steadily developing its assets together with the Venezuelan side
Read more
Trump announces 25% tariff on countries cooperating with Iran
The US leader stressed that it was a final and conclusive decision
Read more
Russian Oreshnik missile exposes US Patriot's weakness vs hypersonic missiles — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, unbiased Western and Ukrainian sources recorded the warheads’ final velocity at approximately 13,000 km/h
Read more
Fico calls for Kallas's removal as EU head of diplomacy
The EU is facing an unprecedented crisis, the Slovakia’s prime minister declared
Read more
Switzerland updates anti-Russian sanction list — government
The government’s press service said that 5 individuals, 4 organizations and 41 ships were newly added to the annexes
Read more
US ambition to claim Greenland driven by competition from Russia, China — White House
"Perhaps it would be in the best interest of Greenland to be part of the United States," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said
Read more
China opposes US’ interference in Iran’s affairs — MFA
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said that Beijing supports Tehran's efforts to ensure national stability
Read more
Patriarch Bartholomew intends to grant autocephaly to Montenegrin church — SVR
The aggressive appetite of the Patriarch of Constantinople "is not limited to Ukraine and the Baltics," the press bureau noted
Read more
Iran has evidence of US, Israeli involvement in riots — top diplomat
As Abbas Araghchi said, ex-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted that agents of Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad were guiding the terrorist movement together with rioters
Read more
Medvedev advises Trump to 'take' Greenland before it choses to join Russia
In his opinion, if Greenland were captured, Donald Trump would have a new position — acting president of Greenland
Read more
EU, British ruling elite actively obstruct peace deal on Ukraine — Zakharova
"Even the possibility of peace is viewed by the ruling elites of these countries and bureaucracy as a threat to their fading global dominance," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Rosatom creates first domestic modular inverter for solar batteries
The unique feature of the first Russian inverter is its modular structure, making it possible to replace the power module without dismantling the entire equipment
Read more
Tehran answers Trump's threats to attack Iran with stark warning of its own
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf invited the US president to come and see how all America’s resources in the region are being blasted
Read more
Musk must fix Grok's algorithms, otherwise EU to take action — European Commissioner
Henna Virkkunen deemed "horrendous" the use of Grok for "creating and sharing pictures of undressed women and children"
Read more
The consequences of January 9 strike with Oreshnik missile system on targets in Ukraine
Russian troops delivered a strike by the Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile system on January 9, crippling the Lvov state aircraft repair plant
Read more
Russia’s on final stage of testing new aircraft as part of their certification — minister
Anton Alikhanov also announced that work on adjusting the Comprehensive Program for the Development of the Russian Aviation Industry is continuing
Read more
Russian MFA lodges protest with Polish ambassador over archeologist’s detention
The Russian side reiterated to Krzysztof Krajewski that "the accusations of the Kiev regime are absurd"
Read more
Israeli-linked rioters trained in sabotage abroad detained in Iran
According to Tasnim news agency, the detainees were planning to blow up critical infrastructure facilities
Read more
London supports Ecumenical Patriarch in driving out Russian orthodoxy — SVR
According to the report, Patriarch Bartholomew "has found common ground with the authorities of the Baltic states in an effort to sow discord in the Russian Orthodox world"
Read more
Group of Ukrainian troops attempting to hoist flag destroyed near Krasnoarmeysk
The Kiev regime is still making attempts to deploy Ukrainian militants to stage such PR actions with a view to showing the presence of Ukrainian troops in localities liberated by Russian troops, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Read more
Silver outpaced Nvidia by market capitalization
Gold ranks first with a market capitalization of $32.103 trillion
Read more
Russia not invited to this month's Davos Economic Forum, won't participate
The annual WEF meeting will take place in Davos from January 19 to 23 under the slogan 'A Spirit of Dialogu'
Read more
US can't do in Iran what it did in Venezuela, says Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev said that external military intervention in the current conditions would only strengthen the unity of the nation
Read more
Finnish politician calls London’s missiles for Ukraine attempt to prolong conflict
The UK has been an obstacle to peace many times, Armando Mema noted
Read more
Russia developing stratospheric fighter drone called 'Predator'
The drone's design utilized monowing technology, which enhances the aircraft’s flight speed, payload capacity and stealth
Read more
Iran announces arrest of two Mossad-affiliated organizers of protests
According to the Tasnim news agency, the detainees played "a key role in organizing mass unrest in the country"
Read more
Oreshnik’s launch is sudden, undetectable by satellites — analyst
The range of the Oreshnik system is up to 5,500 kilometers
Read more
US Congress unlikely to approve Greenland annexation bill — GovTrack
Experts estimate that the probability of this initiative being adopted by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs does not exceed 10%
Read more
No British troops to be sent to Ukraine unless safety guaranteed — UK chief of staff
Richard Knighton acknowledged that despite confidence in ensuring proper safety for British military personnel in Ukraine, "there is no such thing as zero risk in operational environments"
Read more
US may deploy tactical nuclear missiles in Greenland — expert
According to Nikolay Novik, the absorption of the world’s largest island is a major geostrategic step for the United States
Read more
Russian forces crush two Ukrainian breakthrough attempts near Kupyansk - top brass
Roughly 10 militants and a US-made M113 APC were wiped out
Read more
Iran shuts down internet to foil foreign-orchestrated terrorist operations
NetBlocks, an international internet monitoring service, reported earlier on Monday that Iran had been without internet access for 96 hours
Read more
French MEP dismisses idea of building a 100,000-strong European army as a folly
Thierry Mariani stressed that the authors of this initiative are ready for everything to drag EU into a war
Read more
Greenland joining US would contradict NATO's articles 4 and 5 — expert
According to the Military-Political Analysis Bureau head Alexander Mikhailov, the rhetoric from the new US administration underscores a tectonic shift in how Washington sees its role in the bloc
Read more
Russian troops liberate Novoboikovskoye community in Zaporozhye Region over past day
Russian troops struck Ukrainian military airfields and storage sites of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles over the past 24 hours
Read more
Russian ambassador does not rule out that Maduro was betrayed by political elites
"As for betrayal, it was probably betrayal, it was probably indecisiveness, and, surely, sheer negligence of office duties," Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said
Read more
US Congress introduces bill to protect Greenland from Trump’s ambitions — Axios
The initiative aims to curb the expansion of the US armed forces in Greenland and to conduct public campaigns to persuade the local population against supporting the island's takeover by American authorities
Read more
Pentagon obtains, secretly tests device that causes Havana syndrome — CNN
Experts continue to study the device and are looking for its connection to dozens of bizarre incidents that the authorities have not been able to explain
Read more
Press review: Trump raises Latin America tensions and Greenland dispute tests NATO unity
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, January 13th
Read more
Greenland to strengthen defense under NATO auspices
The United States has reaffirmed its desire to take Greenland under its control
Read more
China to protect its interests if US imposes tariffs for cooperation with Iran — MFA
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said that Beijing takes a "clear and consistent position" on such issues
Read more
EU should decide unanimously to resume dialogue with Russia — Lithuanian envoy
According to Nerijus Aleksiejunas, the conditions for resuming political contacts with Russia have been worked out
Read more
French officials concerned by Germany’s rearmament — Bloomberg
The news agency characterized the mood in France as "schizophrenic"
Read more
Putin discusses process industry, space developments with First Deputy PM
The Russian leader pointed to high results of the segment
Read more
Trump says Zelensky would be destitute without him
The US president said that Vladimir Zelensky hadn't had any cards since day one of the special military operation
Read more
Iranian foreign ministry demands four European countries stop supporting rioters
The Iranian foreign ministry expressed protest against "any form of political or information support for rioters" in Iran
Read more