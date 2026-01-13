World’s governing Olympic body comments on US military operation in Venezuela

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) must take into account the present-day political context, but does not take sides in global conflicts, as that falls outside its intended mission, the IOC said in a statement to TASS on Tuesday.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said the United States had attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas, calling Washington’s actions an act of military aggression. A state of emergency was declared in Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed the strikes and announced that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been captured and taken out of the country. They were transported to a detention facility in Brooklyn, southern New York.

"In a world shaken by conflict and division, the International Olympic Committee stands firm in its belief that sport must remain a beacon of hope - a force that brings the whole world together in peaceful competition," the statement reads. "This is at the very heart of the Olympic Movement and derives from the Fundamental Principles of Olympism. This was re-emphasized by the IOC Executive Board in September 2025."

"As a global organization, the IOC has to manage a complex reality. At every edition of the Olympic Games, the IOC has to deal with the current political context and the latest developments in the world. We have always done this successfully," according to the IOC.

"The ability to bring athletes together, no matter where they come from, is fundamental to the future of values-based, truly global sport, which can give hope to the world," the statement continued.

"For this reason, the IOC cannot involve itself directly in political matters or conflicts between countries, as these fall outside our remit. This is the realm of politics. Our role is to ensure that athletes can participate at the Olympic Games, no matter where they come from," the IOC added.