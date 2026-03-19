Iranian foreign minister says US to burn through trillions in war with Tehran

TEHRAN, March 19. /TASS/. The United States will lose trillions of dollars from the war with Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, commenting on a Washington Post story saying the Pentagon is looking at requesting $200 billion to continue the operation.

"This $200b is just the tip of the iceberg," he said on X. "Ordinary Americans can thank [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu and his lackeys in Congress for the trillion-dollar 'Israel First tax' that’s about to hit the US economy."

Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council at the White House, said recently that Washington was considering whether it needed to request additional funding from the Congress to continue the war. He said the US had spent about $12 billion in the first few days of it.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian figures were killed.