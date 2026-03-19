Price of Brent oil surpasses $113 per barrel on London’s ICE first since March 9

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for May 2026 delivery has surpassed $113 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since March 9, 2026, according to trading data.

As of 8:45 a.m. Moscow time (5:45 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was up by 5.37% at $113.15 per barrel.

By 8:59 a.m. Moscow time (5:59 a.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had narrowed gains to 4.94% as it reached $112.68 per barrel. Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for May 2026 delivery was up by 1.08% at $96.49 per barrel.