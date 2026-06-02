Ukraine may use Swedish Gripen fighter jets for strikes against Russia — expert

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Ukraine may in the future use Gripen fighter jets received from Sweden to carry out strikes against Russian territory, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) told TASS.

"This week, Sweden led the escalation, intending to supply the Kiev regime with about 150 Gripen E/F fighter jets by 2030. Meanwhile, as early as 2027, Ukraine will receive 16 Jas Gripen C/D fighter jets, which carry long-range Taurus cruise missiles, enabling strikes against the European part of Russia, including infrastructure," Stepanov said.

On May 28, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced at a joint press conference with Vladimir Zelensky that Sweden would hand over 16 Jas 39 C/D Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine and sell 20 new Jas 39 E/F aircraft. Zelensky, in turn, expressed a desire to purchase 150 fighter jets. Sweden will provide pilot and maintenance training for the fighter jets, and Ukraine will pay for the fighter jets with an EU loan.