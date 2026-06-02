PM describes EAEU leaders’ resolution on referendum in Armenia as balanced one

YEREVAN, June 2. /TASS/. The resolution on the need for Yerevan to hold a referendum on choosing between membership either in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) or the European Union, which was adopted by the leaders of four EAEU member states, is very balanced, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

At a campaign event in the Gegharkunik Province, Pashinyan was asked by a reporter about whether he had received the resolution adopted by four EAEU leaders following the May 29 meeting in the Kazakh capital of Astana. The Armenian premier answered that he had read the document.

"I have read it. The text is very balanced, and it turns out that our colleagues in the four EAEU countries support the idea of a referendum in Armenia on joining the EU. You see, until Armenia officially applies for full EU membership, there is no real ground for a referendum. No referendum will take place until it happens. But as soon as it happens, a referendum will be held," Pashinyan pointed out.