ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Europeans have started talking about war with Russia because they have forgotten the horrors of World War II and are not ashamed of their historical crimes, Serbia’s former deputy prime minister and now chairman of the Supervisory Board of state gas company Srbijagas Aleksandar Vulin said.

"The strategic problem of the present-day world is the lack of fear and sense of shame," he said at the Valdai Club expert dialogue titled "New World--Rules of Survival: Limits of Power and Space for Cooperation."

"No one is afraid of anything because they have forgotten everything, they have forgotten what a real war is. We in Serbia lived through a war just a couple of decades ago and we are afraid of war. We know what war is. We know what it is like when your loved ones leave for good. We know what kind of monster lurks in a person when you give this person a chance to unleash it, without any punishment for doing so," he said.

"No one in Europe remembers World War II any longer," Vulin noted. "That is why we hear German Chancellor Friedrich Merz saying that we will be ready to fight against Russia by 2030. When Willy Brandt was Germany’s Chancellor (in 1969-1974 - TASS), not a single German, regardless of his or her party affiliation, could afford uttering such things because World War II atrocities were still fresh in people's minds," he added.