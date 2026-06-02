Erdogan ally once again calls to create ‘Jerusalem Agreement’ against Israel

ISTANBUL, June 2. /TASS/. Turkish Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli has once again called to create the ‘Jerusalem Agreement’ alliance to counter Israel’s expansion.

The Turkish politician first proposed founding such a regional military-political and economic alliance under Turkey’s leadership in 2024. He urged Syria, Iraq, and Egypt to join it.

"It is necessary to create ‘Jerusalem Agreement’ in order for the Islamic world to rise again, and the region to see sustainable peace and stability. It is time to take our August 5, 2024 statement on the formation of a regional alliance seriously. This alliance will encompass all areas of dialogue and cooperation. The Islamic world should rise up and show Israeli banditry its place. Palestine should be liberated. The Holy Land should see peace. The shadow of imperialism looming over the Islamic world should vanish forever," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s advisor said, speaking in the parliament.

Bahceli traditionally takes a harsh anti-Iranian position, accusing the country’s authorities of committing war crimes in the Gaza Strip.