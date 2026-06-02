Russia strongly condemns Israel's aggression against Lebanon — Russian envoy

UN, June 2. /TASS/. Russia strongly condemns Israel's aggressive actions against Lebanon and demands the immediate withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanese lands, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We strongly condemn Israel's aggressive actions, reaffirm our firm commitment to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Lebanon, and demand the immediate withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanese lands, without which a genuine ceasefire cannot be achieved," he said at a Security Council meeting.

On May 29, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israeli army units in southern Lebanon had crossed the Litani River in several areas and were already operating north of it. According to him, Israeli troops are achieving "very impressive results" in these areas.