UN, June 2. /TASS/. Russia believes it is no coincidence that the drone incident in Romania occurred the day after Vladimir Zelensky's appeal to US President Donald Trump regarding a shortage of missiles for Patriot air defense systems, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Furthermore, we believe it is no coincidence that the drone incident occurred the day after Zelensky's appeal to US President Trump requesting missiles for the American Patriot air defense systems and his public lamentations that Washington is ignoring his demands," he said.

On May 29, the Romanian Defense Ministry said that a drone crashed onto the roof of an apartment building in Galati. Bucharest blamed the incident on Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in response to a TASS reporter’s question in Astana that the incident involving a UAV in Romania was most likely caused by a Ukrainian drone. He noted that that there have already been instances of Ukrainian drones crashing in European countries.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakahrova argued in an interview with TASS that Western media hyped up the drone incident in Romania to divert attention from the killing of children in Starobelsk by Vladimir Zelensky and to justify the closure of the Russian consulate general in Constanta.