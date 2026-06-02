Ukraine fires artillery at Kursk border region 120 times over past 24 hours

KURSK, June 2. /TASS/. Russia’s air defenses have shot down 111 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, and Ukrainian troops fired artillery at the region’s evacuated zones 120 times, Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"In total, 111 enemy UAVs of various types were shot down between 9:00 a.m. Moscow time on June 1 and 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT) on June 2. The enemy fired artillery at the evacuated zones 120 times. Nine times, drones attacked our territory by dropping explosives," the governor wrote on his Max social network channel.

As a result of the Ukrainian armed forces’ attacks on the night of June 2, a 59-year-old man was injured in the Giryi settlement in the Belovsky district. He suffered a mine-blast closed head injury, a concussion, and shrapnel wounds to the head, shoulder, back, abdomen, thigh, and both shins, the governor added.

"In the Terekhovka settlement in the Rylsky district, the roof of a house was damaged. In the Mikhailovka settlement, another private house was damaged. In the Durovo settlement, a fence and gazebo were damaged in the yard of a private house. In the Shchetinka settlement in the Kursky district, the window of a house was damaged," the regional governor reported.