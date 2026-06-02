Russia’s victory to ensure full protection for Zaporozhye nuke plant — facility’s chief

ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, June 2. /TASS/. Only Russia’s victory in the conflict in Ukraine will ensure full protection and security for the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the facility’s Director Yury Chernichuk told TASS.

"The best way to enhance the security of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is to end the war or push the frontline far enough away from the site. <...> Some talk about a safe distance. There is a safe distance when it comes to automatic weapons, mortars, and artillery. That said, these things are very relative as to where the frontline has to be pushed, especially given the existing advanced weapons. At the end of the day, only an end to the war and our victory can guarantee that it all will be over and things will become quiet here," Chernichuk pointed out.

According to him, all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the plant’s safety. "Our armed forces are a highly skilled and professional army that knows how to respond to challenges. This is why I believe that all necessary security measures are being implemented in full at this point," the facility’s chief added.