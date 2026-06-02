BERLIN, June 2. /TASS/. The West is revising the history of World War II, which is why it does not condemn Kiev for manifestations of Nazism, including the reburial of Ukrainian Nazis, Germanist Alexander Rar stated.

"Why has no one in Germany or the EU protested against this act (the reburial of Ukrainian Nazis - TASS)?" the German studies expert wrote in a post on his Telegram channel. He noted that Germany and the EU would like to equate Communism with Fascism. "The impact of the ruling elites of Eastern European states that now set Germany's worldview is quite strong," Rar said. The Germanist pointed out that Berlin "is blamed for its rapprochement with Russia under [former chancellor Gerhard] Schroder and is told it must repent." At the same time, according to him, the ruling circles of the Eastern European countries would like to settle scores with Russia as the USSR’s successor.

"In this regard, the West revises the history of World War II. It is fighting the Russian version of events," Rar emphasized. He noted that "Ukrainians and Belarusians are portrayed as the sacred victims of Communism." "From this point of view, it is clear why Kiev and the Baltic states are not judged for manifestations of Nazism," the expert added.

"The question arises: when the conflict in Ukraine is over, the war of narratives will continue. Europe is facing the most difficult path to mutual understanding, which, given the current political climate, is unlikely to happen. It will be necessary to restart the dialogue completely," the expert concluded.

Earlier, Ukraine hosted a state ceremony to rebury Ukrainian Nazis. After that, Polish President Karol Nawrocki proposed to revoke the country’s highest award from Vladimir Zelensky. In turn, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski noted his disappointment in Zelensky for glorifying Bandera followers.