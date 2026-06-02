Iran, US exchange no messages for several days — agency

TEHRAN, June 2. /TASS/. There haven't been any messages exchanged between Iran and the United States on a draft agreement for several days now, the Fars news agency said, citing a source.

According to the source, the last message from Tehran signaled the need for a ceasefire in Lebanon.

The Tasnim news agency reported on June 1 that Tehran had suspended the exchange of messages with Washington in protest against Israel’s escalated operations in Lebanon. The United States and Iran had been exchanging messages on a draft agreement to extend the ceasefire and resume navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.