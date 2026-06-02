Ukraine to be held accountable for Black Sea attack on Turkish ship — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military's attack on a Turkish vessel in the Black Sea must be condemned by all coastal nations, and those responsible for organizing and carrying out the strike will be held accountable for this terrorist act, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We believe that such provocations, which can be called none other than acts of terrorism, must be the subject of a thorough and impartial investigation and receive a clear public response and condemnation from all coastal states, which bear a special responsibility for ensuring the safety of navigation in the Black Sea. Of course, both the organizers and the perpetrators must be held accountable for this blatant attack," she said.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, a Turkish-owned dry cargo vessel came under attack by a UAV in the Black Sea on May 28, leaving two people injured.