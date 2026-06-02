Russia remains reliable supplier of energy resources to Southeast Asian countries — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Moscow has been and remains a reliable supplier of energy resources and food to all Southeast Asian countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video address marking the 50th anniversary since diplomatic relations were established between Russia and the Philippines.

"It is important that despite the well-known situation in global affairs, our peoples clearly share the interest in maintaining political dialogue and expanding practical cooperation, including in promising areas such as energy, information technology, agriculture, and tourism. Taking this opportunity, I would like to reiterate: Russia has been and remains a reliable supplier of energy resources and food to all countries of Southeast Asia," he said.

Lavrov congratulated government officials, political and business circles, and the general public of Russia and the Philippines on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The minister noted that over the past 50 years, the two countries have accumulated significant experience in constructive interstate cooperation, established effective bilateral working mechanisms, and created a solid legal framework.

"Today, Russian-Philippine relations are developing on the principles of equality, pragmatism, and mutual consideration of interests. The rapprochement between our citizens is facilitated by their commitment to enduring spiritual and moral values," he stressed.

The minister expressed Moscow’s readiness to further coordinate efforts with Manila at the UN and other venues in the interests of creating a more equitable multipolar world order and effectively addressing numerous contemporary challenges. "Kazan will host a commemorative summit dedicated to the 35th anniversary of relations between Russia and ASEAN this June. The Philippines, a founding member of the organization, currently chairs the Association. Russia is interested in further deepening its strategic partnership with ASEAN, including in the interests of creating an architecture of equal and indivisible security and broad cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region and on our shared Eurasian continent as a whole," he noted.