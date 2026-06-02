US military confirms identity of wreck site of WWII submarine found by Russia off Kurils

WASHINGTON, June 2. /TASS/. The wreck site of a US WWII submarine, discovered by the Russian Geographic Society and the Russian Defense Ministry off the Kuril Islands in 2017, was identified as USS Herring, Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC) said in a press release.

"Using data collected and provided by the Russian Geographic Society (RGS), <…> NHHC’s Underwater Archaeology Branch confirmed the wreck site as the final resting place of USS Herring (SS-233), which was believed lost at sea on June 1, 1944," according to the press release.

The vessel is resting at a depth of 91 meters (over 300 feet) off the coast of Matsuwa Island in the central Kurils. It maintains a high degree of integrity even as it displays battle damage and evidence of grounding at her bow, NHHC added.

In mid-2017, a joint expedition between the Russian Defense Ministry, RGS, the personnel of the Pacific Fleet and the Eastern Military District travelled to the island and reported the discovery of a submarine wreck 2.8 km (1.5 nautical miles) off the coast. Back then, experts reported it as Herring.

Launched in 1942, the submarine completed eight war patrols before her loss, US military historians said. Herring is credited with sinking seven enemy ships. It was last seen on May 31, 1944 by USS Barb. On the next day, Barb’s crew recorded the sound of depth charges exploding. Later, Japan reported firing upon a submarine with shore batteries, NHHC said.