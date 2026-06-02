Finland confiscates around 4 mln euro in Russian funds

STOCKHOLM, June 2. /TASS/. Finland’s debt collection authority has confiscated Russian funds worth around 4 mln euro over the Ukraine conflict, broadcaster Yle reported.

According to the broadcaster, the funds in question amount to 3.7 mln euro that Russia transferred to Finland before 2022 under the EU cross-border cooperation program. The project was intended to support development in border regions between the two countries. As the authority explained, the funds had been transferred to Finland’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment but were never used and remained on the ministry’s balance sheet after the project was suspended in 2022.

The funds were confiscated following a claim filed by Ukrainian company Naftogaz and its subsidiaries. The confiscation order is temporary and remains in force until further notice, the broadcaster noted.

According to Yle, since 2024 Finland’s debt collection authority has confiscated more than 40 mln euro worth of Russian assets.