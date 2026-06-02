About thirty US companies to attend SPIEF 2026 — AmCham

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. About thirty US companies operating in Russia will take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this year, Executive Director of the AmCham Russia in St. Petersburg Maria Chernobrovkina told TASS.

"Around thirty US companies will attend the SPIEF in this year," she said.

The forum will take place on June 3-6 and will become the 29th edition. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.