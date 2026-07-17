Up to 1,500 hospital beds to be commissioned this year — Russian deputy defense minister

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. It is planned to commission up to 1,500 hospital beds in newly built and overhauled hospitals this year, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Tsivileva said at a defense ministry board meeting.

According to Tsivileva, to improve the quality of medical care, efforts are being made to increase the number of new, state-of-the-art hospital beds, as well as the number of military hospitals in military districts and naval fleets that provide high-tech medical.

"This year, it is planned to commission up to 1,500 hospital beds in newly built and extensively renovated hospitals," she said.