Pentagon announces destruction of 11 Iranian submarines

WASHINGTON, March 19. /TASS/. The US armed forces have destroyed 11 submarines of the Islamic Republic during the operation against Iran, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has stated.

"We’ve damaged or sunk over 120 of their navy ships," he said at a press conference. "Their surface fleet is no longer a factor. Their submarines they once had, 11 are gone, their military ports are crippled," the Pentagon chief noted.

"Iran’s air defenses flattened, Iran's defense industrial base, the factories, the production lines that feed their missile and drone programs, being overwhelmingly destroyed," Hegseth declared, adding that the US armed forces have struck hundreds of targets related to Iran’s military-industrial complex. According to him, as a result of the US military operation, "their ability to manufacture new ballistic missiles has probably taken the hardest hit of all."